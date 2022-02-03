Left Menu

Centre trying to run parallel govt through Governors, will not let that happen: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at the Centre and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is trying to "run a parallel government through Governors" across the country.

Updated: 03-02-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:19 IST
Centre trying to run parallel govt through Governors, will not let that happen: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at the Centre and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is trying to "run a parallel government through Governors" across the country. Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena MP said, "We all are experiencing that no Constitution or law is being followed. Rahul ji has also said that the Centre is trying to suppress the voice of states."

"The BJP-led Central government through the Governors is trying to run a parallel government but we will not let that happen," he added. Raut's remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He also said that "the judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states".

"This centralised vision of king has been removed by Congress in 1947. Now the idea of king has come back. Now there is a king, a Shahenshah, a ruler of rulers and master of masters. The judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," Gandhi said while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday. Supporting Gandhi's statement that the Centre has committed a crime of bringing China and Pakistan together and made a "huge strategic mistake" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raut said it is true that China and Pakistan have become together against India. "Today, China and Pakistan have come together against us. They are fighting together and Pakistan is getting help from China," Raut stated.

"China has a plan. The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you (Centre) have done is, you have brought them together," Gandhi said yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

