Kerala MP alleges attack by SFI

Updated: 03-02-2022 19:20 IST
An MP from Kerala on Thursday alleged that he was attacked by members of a students’ organisation in the state recently and his car was badly damaged during the assault.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, RSP member N K Premchandran said he was attacked by members of the Left students’ organisation SFI recently in Kerala and police remained mute spectators when the assault took place.

“My car was badly damaged. Police were present there but they did not take action. I was rescued only after 10 minutes of the attack,” he claimed and demanded action against the guilty.

Kerala is ruled by the Left Democratic Front while the RSP is part of the Congress led opposition group United Democratic Front.

