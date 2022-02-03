Left Menu

DMK, Congress members from Tamil Nadu walk out of LS over NEET Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:37 IST
The members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanding a recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, taking exception to his decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill.

DMK floor leader T R Baalu expressed shock over Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill, contending that it was against the interest of the students of the southern state, especially poor students and those from the rural areas.

The members of the DMK and the Congress trooped into the Well raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu governor.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the role of constitutional authorities such as a governor should not be discussed in the House.

The members of the DMK and the Congress walked out of the House.

