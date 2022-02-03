Till Congress lives in 'Indira is India, India is Indira' hangover, they cannot understand country's strength: Naqvi

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "two Indias" remark, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that till the Congress party lives in the hangover of "India is Indira and Indira is India", the party cannot understand the country's strength and its culture. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Our India is one. Till Congress lives in the hangover of Indira is India and India is Indira, they can not understand India's strength and culture."

Highlighting that the country is in "safe hands" today, the Union Minister said that no country can snatch even "half an inch" of land today. "Today the world is recognising the power of India and you are saying that India has become two halves. The family that you praise was the one who was chanting slogans of "Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai". Today the security of the country is in safe hands, even he knows the same. No country can snatch even half an inch of land from us, this is the power of this country today. Till you are under the hangover of India is Indira and Indira is India, you cannot understand India," he said.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi laying the foundation stone of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chhattisgarh's Raipur today, Naqvi said that Congress has always propagated that they have had contribution in the freedom struggle of the country, however, after the Prime Minister paid due respect to the freedom fighters and soldiers, the Congress party has finally understood this. "They have always propagated that there has been a contribution of only one family in the freedom and development of India. Now when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given due respect to the soldiers in the form of National War Memorial, Sardar Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, then they have now understood this," he said.

"We will honour the martyrdom of the sons of Chhattisgarh who sacrificed their lives for the country by joining uniformed services, as well as the Bravehearts of the country who sacrificed their lives in Chhattisgarh through 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti'," said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ahead of the foundation laying stone of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. (ANI)

