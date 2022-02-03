Upendra Kushwaha can join RJD if he's disappointed: Tej Pratap Yadav on JD(U) leader's "Budget as disappointing for Bihar" remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav said on Thursday Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha can join his party if he is dissatisfied with the Union Budget 2022-23. His remarks come after the leader had termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as 'disappointing' for Bihar. The Union Budget is historic for developed states, but disappointing for Bihar. Finance Minister @nsitharaman has disappointed all of us Biharis by ignoring the demand for special status to Bihar," he had tweeted.

"Upendra Kushwaha is welcome to join RJD if he is disappointed. And even Nitish Kumar can form a coalition with RJD, we are ready," said Yadav while talking to media. Yadav said that he is in contact with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni, adding that he will join RJD soon.

"Even Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha will join in coming days," he added. He slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government in the state, which he said pushed the state into darkness.

"The double-engine government has pushed Bihar into darkness. The graph of education has gone down in the state. They had promised to give employment but they failed to provide it. Bihar government has ruined the teachers and the state of education in the state is poor. Businessmen are getting murdered," he said. Talking about the demand for special status for the state, he said that the demand is not new and RJD has been in support of the special status of the state since the beginning. "When my mother was the Chief Minister, even that time the demand for special status was raised," he added.

On the upcoming meeting of the national executive of the party, he said that a lot of important persons related to party organisation would be present. However, he did not confirm the participation of the RJD President and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav in the meeting. Yadav rubbished the talks of Tejashwi Yadav being made the party president, saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav will remain as the president as he had run the party well. (ANI)

