Navjot Singh Sidhu is a hero, doesn't matter who will be Congress CM face, says his wife

Amid speculation over the chief ministerial face of Congress for upcoming Punjab polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has said that her husband is "a hero" and it does not matter whom the party chooses its face in the state for the polls.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:00 IST
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid speculation over the chief ministerial face of Congress for upcoming Punjab polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has said that her husband is "a hero" and it does not matter whom the party chooses its face in the state for the polls. "Navjot Singh Sidhu is a hero, he will remain a hero, it doesn't matter who will be the CM. The only thing that matters is that whoever will be the CM should listen to ministers, sign their files and let them work," Navjot Kaur Sidhu told media persons.

She also targeted former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh who has now floated Punjab Lok Congress. "Had Capt Amarinder Singh done the same (listened to ministers), nobody would have had a problem with him. He should have worked and respected other ministers," she said.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18 last year after months of a rift with the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder Singh had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is "not a stable man".

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July last year to stem infighting in Punjab Congress. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

