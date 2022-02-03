Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in Punjab on Feb 4

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address public meetings in Dasuya, Sujanpur and Gurdaspur in poll-bound Punjab on February 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:53 IST
Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in Punjab on Feb 4
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address public meetings in Dasuya, Sujanpur and Gurdaspur in poll-bound Punjab on February 4. As per information from Defence Minister's office, he will address a public meeting in Dasuya at 11.55 am, Sujanpur at 2.15 pm, and Gurdaspur at 3.45 pm.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab polls in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. It is the bigger party in the alliance. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Election Commission has given some relaxation on public meetings in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases. It has allowed public meetings with 1,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022