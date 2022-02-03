Biden says U.S. sought to minimize casualties in Syria raid

U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States took every possible precaution to minimize civilian casualties in a U.S. special forces counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-led-coalition-operation-northern-syria-targeted-jihadists-2022-02-03 that killed a major ISIS leader.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also said Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi chose to blow himself up in cowardly act, adding that his administration would continue working with partners to keep up pressure on ISIS.

