Govt wants to alter history; fearful of future, mistrusts present: Mohua Moitra

TMC MP Mohua Moitra on Thursday hit out at the government saying that it wants to alter history, is ''fearful of the future'' and ''mistrusts the present'', adding that while the president, in his address, spoke about freedom fighters, it was just ''lip service''.

Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, she referred to the government's recent announcement of installing a statue of Subhash Chandra Bose beneath the canopy at India Gate and asked if the iconic leader would have approved of the Dharma Sansad in which hate speeches were made. Moitra, who is known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, continued in her usual manner, with the Chair even asking her to calm down and speak with ''less anger''. ''This government wants to alter history. They're fearful of the future and they mistrust the present. The president, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India's rights but this is just lip service,'' she claimed. Stating that the government was ''fearful'' of a nation that is ''comfortable in its own skin,'' Moitra said that it was time for the people to save the country. ''They are fearful of the future and and they mistrust the present,'' she said while speaking in the Lok Sabha. ''You fear a future India which is comfortable in its own skin, which is comfortable with conflicting realities... You are not content with just our vote, you want to get inside our heads, inside our homes, to tell us what to eat, what to wear, who to love. But your fear alone cannot keep the future at bay,'' she said.

