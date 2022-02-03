Avinash Pande to chair Jharkhand Coordination Committee of Congress

The Congress on Thursday announced the party's coordination committee for Jharkhand, chaired by AICC general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande.

Pande was recently appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand after the earlier in-charge for the state, R P N Singh, quit the party and joined the BJP.

AICC national secretary and former Madhya Pradesh minister Umang Singhar will be the co-chairman, while state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur will be the convenor of the new coordination committee for Jharkhand.

The Congress is the junior partner in the Jharkhand government led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Other members of the panel are Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand finance minister and former state Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon, former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, former state party chief Ajoy Kumar, and Jharkhand PCC working presidents Geeta Koda, Bandhu Tirki, Jaleshwar Nahato and Shahzada Anwar.

The other members are Banna Gupta, Badal Patralekh, Sukhdev Bhagat, Dhiraj Sahu and Pradeep Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)