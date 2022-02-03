Punjab polls: Former state Congress chief Hanspal joins AAP

Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, former state Congress chief H S Hanspal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here.

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann and party's Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha welcomed him into the party fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said, “The support of all these veteran leaders and them joining the AAP proves that there is a wind of political change that is blowing in the favour of the Aam Aadmi Party.'' ''Today, all honest leaders are coming together to save Punjab and the Aam Aadmi Party will form its government in Punjab,” he added.

Chadha too expressed hope that the AAP would form the next government in the state, saying people of the state like the duo of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann and have high hopes from them.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. PTI CHS VSD RHL

