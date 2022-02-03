UP Assembly Polls: SP, BJP played with the law, it won't happen if BSP comes back to power, says Mayawati

In an effort to regain the lost position in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's public appearances in districts primarily focussing Dalits upscaled UP's scenario where assembly election is scheduled to begin in one week. Mayawati while addressing the public rally today at Kabinahar, Ghaziabad said, "Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played with the law, it would not be allowed anymore during our government."

She asserted that during the tenure of her party in the state, sugarcane farmers were supported and received their dues on time, adding that the same scenario would prevail if BSP comes back to power in the state. "When BSP was in power we supported the sugarcane farmers. They received timely payments for their produce and were living properly, the same scenario would prevail once BSP comes to power. This time BSP will definitely come in power," she said.

While appealing for support, BSP supremo stated, "Need all of your support... I want you to believe me and I assure you that all the unconstitutional moves/ steps that centre did would not be implemented here once we are back." Mayawati also repeatedly emphasised that BSP would not be any place for discrimination, divisions and partiality. She said that BSP has always emphasised on development and development without any segregation.

Criticising SP and BJP Mawayati said, "Although Samajwadi party and BJP came in power but these two parties only laid foundation stones so far and failed to implement any real work." Setting an end to all 'absent' speculations, Mayawati addressed her first public meeting for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Agra on Wednesday week before the first phase of the assembly election.

In a different scenario, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed a large gathering at Loni, Ghaziabad today. In Ghaziabad caste has always played an important role in every election.

Ghaziabad seat has over 5 lakh voters now. In 2012 BSP won the seat, however, lost its first position in 2017. There are 84 parliamentary constituencies and 403 legislative assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

