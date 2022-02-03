Sarah Palin goes to trial against New York Times in test for media

Former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is going to trial against the New York Times on Thursday, in a rare defamation case that could test long-standing protections for American news media. Palin, 57, sued the Times in 2017 over an editorial that incorrectly linked her political rhetoric to a 2011 Arizona mass shooting that left six dead and U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords seriously wounded.

The disputed wording had been added by former editorial page editor James Bennet, who is also a defendant. The Times quickly corrected the editorial. "What am I trying to accomplish?" Palin told reporters as she entered the Manhattan federal courthouse. "Justice, for people who expect the truth in the media."

Jury selection began on Thursday for the trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff. He told prospective jurors that "some of you undoubtedly will have heard of one side or the other or both and will have, perhaps, views. That's an irrelevance. What is central to every jury is the American sense of fair play."

The trial is expected to last five days, and Palin is expected to be the star witness. It was delayed from Jan. 24 because Palin had tested positive for the coronavirus. The former governor has publicly said she will not get vaccinated.

The trial comes after two U.S. Supreme Court justices and some legal scholars recommended revisiting the high court's landmark 1964 decision in New York Times v. Sullivan that made it difficult for public officials to prove defamation. To win, Palin must offer clear and convincing evidence that the Times acted with "actual malice," https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-new-york-times-palin-idUKKBN25O31B meaning it knew the editorial was false or had reckless disregard for the truth.

Palin has signaled that if she lost, she would challenge the Sullivan precedent on appeal. "The key will be showing how the editorial came together," said Timothy Zick, a professor and First Amendment specialist at William & Mary Law School. "Essentially, did the Times do its homework before publishing?"

Headlined "America's Lethal Politics," the disputed June 14, 2017, editorial was published after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, in which U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, a member of the House of Representatives' Republican leadership, was wounded. The editorial questioned whether the shooting reflected how vicious American politics had become.

It then said "the link to political incitement was clear" when Jared Lee Loughner opened fire in the 2011 shooting after Palin's fundraising political action committee had circulated a map putting 20 Democrats including Giffords under "stylized cross hairs." Bennet had added that language to a draft prepared by a Times colleague, and did not intend to blame Palin.

The Times later said its quick correction removing those words reflected its lack of actual malice. But Palin said the added language fit Bennet's "preconceived narrative," including opposition to gun rights advocacy.

She is seeking unspecified damages, saying the editorial harmed her reputation. The Times has not suffered a loss in a defamation case in more than half a century. The Supreme Court justices who called for reconsidering the Sullivan precedent are the conservatives Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

Thomas has said little historical evidence https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/18pdf/17-1542_ihdk.pdf suggested that the actual malice standard flowed from the original meaning of the U.S. Constitution's First and 14th Amendments. Gorsuch has said the standard offered an "ironclad subsidy for the publication of falsehoods" https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-1063_new_gfbi.pdf#page=4 in a landscape increasingly populated by media that can disseminate sensational information with little regard for the truth.

