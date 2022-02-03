Left Menu

Soren nod to ACB probe into irregularities in Statehood Day celebrations in 2016

Soren nod to ACB probe into irregularities in Statehood Day celebrations in 2016
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday approved a proposal for probe by anti corruption bureau (ACB) into alleged irregularities in the state foundation day celebration in 2016 under the erstwhile BJP regime in the state.

Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Roy had during the last assembly session raised the issue of alleged toffee and T-shirt scam when Raghubar Das, whom he had defeated in the last state poll, was at the helm in the state in 2016.

Soren had assured an inquiry either by the ACB or special committee to probe the alleged irregularities. A public interest litigation has been filed in Jharkhand High Court on the irregularities in the conduct of the foundation day celebrations under Das.

''Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the proposal for ACB inquiry in view of the complaints received regarding irregularities related to various aspects of this programme (Jharkhand State Foundation Day celebrations, 2016)... The matter is related to the programme of singer Sunidhi Chauhan and the distribution of T-shirts, sweets and toffees among children in various schools,'' a CMO statement said.

Roy has alleged that Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan was invited to the programme for which Rs 44.27 lakh was spent and the agency to conduct it was selected on the basis of nomination by an official of BJP government. Reacting to Soren's announcement, Das, who is a BJP national vice-president said he welcomed it. He also took a jibe at the Soren government saying that the step was the outcome of his raising serious questions on its functioning.

''BJP had given an honest government and honest administration for five years. Despite this, if anyone feels that there has been a discrepancy, I welcome any inquiry,'' he said.

Das said the present government had itself admitted in the assembly that there was no wrongdoing in this matter. ''Only in the recent past, I had raised some serious questions on the government. Perhaps the target has been hit in the right place,'' he said.

