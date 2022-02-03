Left Menu

CPI(M) MP writes to RS Chair against disallowing proposed amendments to Motion of Thanks to President's Address, terms act 'undemocratic, unethical'

The CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem, on Thursday, wrote to the Chairman against disallowing the proposed amendments to the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, and termed the act "undemocratic and unethical" and said that the action could create an impression that the House Secretariat deliberately excluded the Amendments dealing with incidents "that could expose the Union government".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:59 IST
CPI-M MP Elamaram Kareem (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem, on Thursday, wrote to the Chairman against disallowing the proposed amendments to the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, and termed the act "undemocratic and unethical" and said that the action could create an impression that the House Secretariat deliberately excluded the Amendments dealing with incidents "that could expose the Union government". In his letter, Kareem said, "As there was an instruction earlier that only 10 amendments from a Member will be considered on the Motion of Thanks. I had submitted 10 Amendments mentioning many drawbacks of the Government which were not mentioned in the President's Address. Only 8 amendments among these are included in the list of admitted Amendments published in Member's Portal. "

"The disallowed Amendments are that mentioning the Pegasus issue and the failure of the Union Government in effectively dealing the pandemic and formulating a comprehensive vaccine policy. It is understood that many other Members are also having the same issue where Amendments on these subjects were disallowed categorically. This action could create an impression among the public that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat deliberately excluded the Amendments which deal with incidents that could expose the Union Government. This unilateral action is completely undemocratic and unethical," the CPI(M) MP added. The MP further requested the Chair to issue a ruling that "in what manner and on what grounds the Secretariat should consider or disallow the set of Amendments proposed by a Member".

"It is the discretion of the Chair whether to admit or disallow Amendments. But for that also, there should be certain grounds on which the decision is taken. You may also note the fact that similar Amendments were admitted in Lok Sabha. Only in Rajya Sabha, this categorical exclusion has happened. So. the Upper House cannot escape from its responsibility to maintain transparency in revealing the reason for this exclusion," Kareem wrote. (ANI)

