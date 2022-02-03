Left Menu

NC district vice-president among 5 to join BJP from Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:03 IST
Five prominent personalities including National Conference district vice-president Kartar Singh Rathore on Thursday joined the BJP in Jammu.

Nath Ram, a retired horticulture officer, Surjeet Singh, a retired government employee, Rumal Chand, a retired Naib Tehsildar, and Sonam Narbo, a Buddhist leader, were the other four who joined the party at a function here.

The joining was held in presence of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, general secretary Ashok Koul, and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, a BJP spokesman said.

Welcoming the new entrants, Raina said that the men joined BJP leaving their earlier affiliations with a strong belief in the BJP's ideology and the working pattern. He said prominent persons from all over the region are joining the party on a regular basis. PTI AB VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

