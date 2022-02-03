NC district vice-president among 5 to join BJP from Kishtwar
Five prominent personalities including National Conference district vice-president Kartar Singh Rathore on Thursday joined the BJP in Jammu.
Nath Ram, a retired horticulture officer, Surjeet Singh, a retired government employee, Rumal Chand, a retired Naib Tehsildar, and Sonam Narbo, a Buddhist leader, were the other four who joined the party at a function here.
The joining was held in presence of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, general secretary Ashok Koul, and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, a BJP spokesman said.
Welcoming the new entrants, Raina said that the men joined BJP leaving their earlier affiliations with a strong belief in the BJP's ideology and the working pattern. He said prominent persons from all over the region are joining the party on a regular basis. PTI AB VN VN
