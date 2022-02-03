Left Menu

UP polls: Priyanka, Akhilesh greet each other as both cross paths in Bulandshahr

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav waved at each other from their vehicles when their roadshows crossed paths here on Thursday. Priyanka was travelling in an open vehicle while Akhilesh was travelling in a bus repurposed for campaigning when the incident took place in the Jahangirabad area.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:03 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav waved at each other from their vehicles when their roadshows crossed paths here on Thursday. Priyanka was travelling in an open vehicle while Akhilesh was travelling in a bus repurposed for campaigning when the incident took place in the Jahangirabad area. Akhilesh was accompanied by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. Both greeted Priyanka from the roof of their vehicle while Priyanka waved at them from her open car. Later, she campaigned in Siyana atop a tractor while braving the showers. PTI COR RDK RDK

