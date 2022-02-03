AIADMK ridicules Stalin's social justice federation pitch, DMK hits back

(Eds: Adds DMK reax) Chennai, Feb 3 (PIT) Accusing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of ''enacting a drama'' under the guise of the proposed All India Federation For Social Justice, leader of the opposition in the state Assembly K Palaniswami on Thursday urged him to do something substantial for the betterment of the state.

The ruling DMK hit back at Palaniswami, dismissing his statements as laments borne out of his ''jealousy'' over the CM's ''national importance.'' Wondering what the Chief Minister had done on the social justice front, Palaniswami said the people of the state are well aware that the DMK is the ''root cause'' if there is any blemish to social justice.

Taking strong exception to Stalin’s announcement on January 26 to launch the federation and following it up by writing to 37 leaders across the country, the former Chief Minister alleged that the move only displayed DMK chief’s ambition to become Prime Minister.

Stalin on Wednesday appealed to 37 political parties across the country including the Congress, arch rival AIADMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress to join the All India Federation for Social Justice to protect the interests of the oppressed people.

''What has he done for social justice apart from sharing power (with the Congress) at the Centre for 17 years, and hogging key ministerial berths for his kin and indulging in corruption?'' Palaniswami asked in a statement here.

His DMK had supported the Congress in ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and had done precious little on state issues like Mullaperiyar, NEET or Jallikattu, the AIADMK co-coordinator alleged.

Also, Palaniswami claimed that the nine-month rule of Stalin was rife with ''corruption, commission and collection.'' ''His rule is also marked by anarchy, violation, lack of security for police and public and inability to rein in crimes. I urge him to stop the drama on social justice to cover up his administrative failures during nine months of rule and do something substantial for the betterment of Tamil Nadu, if possible,'' Palaniswami sarcastically said in a statement.

Responding to Palaniswami's criticism, senior DMK leader and state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said he was ''jealous'' over the national importance enjoyed by Stalin and was therefore lamenting like this.

''Our chief minister is fully qualified to talk about social justice. Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) gave the 69 per cent reservation in the state. Our leader (Stalin) who has followed that path has every right to talk about social justice,'' he said in a statement.

He said that Karunanidhi had stoutly opposed an income ceiling of Rs 9,000 proposed during late chief minister M G Ramachandran's time for availing quota for backward classes and ensured its withdrawal, he added.

Thennarasu also recalled his party's struggle in upholding the 27 per cent OBC quota.

Senior AIADMK leader and former Minister D Jayakumar dubbed Stalin's effort as a ''diversionary strategy'' during the poll season in the state.

Ever since Stalin assumed charge, ''they have been employing the strategy of diverting people.'' In fact, it was the AIADMK which had always upheld social justice, right from the days of its foundeR late M G Ramachandran, he told reporters here.

He said that while the DMK made a slew of pre-election promises including providing Rs 1,000 per month to women, abolishing NEET, reducing oil prices and providing subsidy for LPG cylinders, ''they have not fulfilled any promises.'' ''To hide their inability to fulfill these promises, they will resort to diversionary tactics,'' he said, alleging the vigilance raids against former AIADMK ministers were part of this.

''During elections they will resort to two issues--the Tamil community and social justice,'' he said.

Jayakumar said while late CM Ramachandran ensured 50 per cent reservation for backward classes during his term, the late J Jayalalithaa as chief minister later enhanced it to 69 per cent and even got it included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, the fruits of which are still being enjoyed.

''Who was responsible for this? (Late DMK Chief) M Karunanidhi or Stalin? It was Puratchi Thalaivar (Ramachandran) Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa),'' he added.

''Is there a threat to social justice? We have made all safety measures to keep it intact,'' he said.

Such efforts were aimed at diverting the people's disappointment against the government ahead of the civic polls, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)