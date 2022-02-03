Members from Tamil Nadu walk out from LS over NEET issue

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:06 IST
Members from Tamil Nadu on Thursday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting Governor R N Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanding his immediate recall.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, DMK leader T R Baalu said members from Tamil Nadu were shocked at the governor's decision to return the bill back to the assembly speaker instead of forwarding it to the President for his assent.

Earlier, members from Tamil Nadu belonging to the DMK, the Congress and Left parties raised slogans against the governor in the Well of the House.

''This governor should be withdrawn forthwith. This governor should be recalled,'' Baalu said.

Baalu said the NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the governor was against the will of the people of the state.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the governor was well within his rights to return the bill and at the same time noted that rules do not permit discussion on the conduct of the governor in the House.

Baalu said the members from Tamil Nadu were not satisfied with the minister's response and walked out of the House. Later, participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Congress member Manickam Tagore said the governor had kept the NEET Exemption Bill pending for five months.

