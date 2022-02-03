Left Menu

Nicaragua is on road to expulsion from OAS, U.S. official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:08 IST
Nicaragua is on the road to expulsion from the Organization of American States with the direction they are going in, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Thursday.

Nichols, testifying before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee, noted that Washington had backed OAS resolutions of condemanation and imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials following November elections. The United States has said the vote was rigged in favor of President Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla who won a fourth consecutive term. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

