UP Assembly elections: AAP releases 8th list of 19 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the eighth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on Thursday.

The party has fielded Uday Chand Paswan from Balrampur, Hidayatullah Shah from Tulsipur, Pushkar Aditya Singh from Rudhauli, Ravishankar Pehalwan from Chakia, Kaushal Kumar Singh from Caimpiyaganj and Suraj Kumar from Chillupar, Rajendra Prasad Nishad from Rudrapur, Harishchandra Yadav from Fazilnagar, Shambu Kumar Kashyap from Ramkola, Dr SP Pandey from Bakshi Kaa Talab, Satyendra Singh from Chunar, Rakesh Paasi from Babaganj, Ajay Yadav from Patti, Sanjay Prakash Shukla from Phaphamau, Harishchandra Mishra from Pratappur, Lallon Pasi from Soraon, Sandeep Kumar from Hargaon, and Naveen Kumar Sharma from Bhagwantnagar.

The Assembly election in UP will be held in seven phases, starting from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

