Punjab needs double-engine govt: Sirsa 

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said Punjab needs a double-engine government to pull it out of mounting debt, drug menace and gangsterism. Sirsa said people won't be misled by the ''false promises'' being made by opponents, including the Congress and AAP, who are promising ''freebies to grab power''.

''Double-engine government will be formed in Punjab after the polls. The BJP, along with our allies, will form the government in Punjab with majority,'' Sirsa told reporters here.

The BJP has an alliance with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

Targeting leaders from rival parties, Sirsa said they have made a mockery of themselves and people are seeing it.

''One is saying I know how to drive a tractor, the other one says he knows how to drive a bus, yet another one says he knows how to repair cots while another one says he knows how to crack jokes,'' he said without naming anyone.

He said there are burning issues before Punjab like mounting debt, drugs, unemployment, gangsterism but the opponents are only busy trading charges.

''To pull Punjab out of mounting debt, to make the state drug-free, to end gangsterism and solve the unemployment problem, we need a double-engine government,'' he said.

He also took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal, a party from which he had recently switched over to the BJP.

''When they were in alliance with the BJP, then there was no danger to the 'Panth', now when I joined (the BJP) they are saying the 'Panth' is in danger,'' he said.

Sirsa said the BJP is the only party which has a vision to take the nation and state forward.

He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader.

Punjab is strategically very important, it is a border state, therefore it needs a stable government which can make the state prosperous and only a BJP led alliance can provide a stable government, he said.

Asked that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce his party's chief ministerial face on February 6, Sirsa said, ''They may make anyone CM face, it does not matter because the party is going to lose anyway.” PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK

