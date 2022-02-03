Naqvi takes on Congress in RS; says NDA govt ended UPA's appeasement politics

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has ended the UPA's legacy of appeasement politics and corruption and has also restored the credibility of the prime minister's post, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday as he launched a scathing attack on the Congress.

Taking on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Naqvi said that to understand the country's culture and inclusive thinking, one will have to get out of the mindset that ''Indira is India - India is Indira'' and also ''Congress is country and country is Congress''.

He was talking against the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating in the Lok Sabha, in a reply to the Presidential Budget speech, that there are two Indias now.

The Union minority affairs minister said the biggest change after the BJP-led government came to power is the restoration of credibility and respect of the institution of the prime minister's post.

The Modi-led NDA government has been in power since 2014. Enumerating the changes experienced post 2014, Naqvi said that eight years ago, the Prime Minister's Office was run from somewhere else, and the prime minister used to get directions from elsewhere.

''Not only that, the decisions made by the Cabinet were torn terming them as nonsense and nuisance... Today the change is that there is a majboot (strong) prime minister in the country, not majboor (compelled) prime minister,'' Naqvi said.

Another big change felt in the country is the ''end of legacy of cut, commission, corruption and appeasement politics'', the minister said, adding that earlier, it was said that a particular community has the first right on the country's resources, but ''we have destroyed (minority) appeasement politics with inclusive empowerment''.

Further, he said the government has ended the quota permit, control raj, and started giving subsidies via direct benefit transfer.

Another big change, he said, is that the country was earlier reeling under riots, and terrorists were fearlessly carrying out their activities, and after the Modi-led government came to power, the armed forces gave befitting replies and carried out surgical strikes.

Morever, the present government made people aware of the sacrifices made by all our freedom fighters and these were not limited to one family alone, Naqvi remarked.

Referring to 'triple talaq', he said, previously court decisions were made null and void by the Congress-led government by framing a legislation through Parliament.

The practice of instant triple talaq has been made a penal offence by the NDA government for which a law was passed in Parliament.

