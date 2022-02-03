Left Menu

BJP spreading 'communal hate', indulging in caste politics: Mayawati

She also accused the party of ignoring Kanshi Ram, another Dalit leader, by never announcing a national day in his memory.She urged the masses to not cast their votes in favour of BJP, SP or Congress, saying only BSP can bring the Achchey Din.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:24 IST
BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in politics of caste and spreading “communal hate”. The Dalit leader alleged that the BJP’s failure in keeping prices of edible oil, petrol and diesel has aggrieved people in the state. She attacked the Congress and accused it of overlooking BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon, for Bharat Ratna when it was in power. She also accused the party of ignoring Kanshi Ram, another Dalit leader, by never announcing a national day in his memory.

She urged the masses to not cast their votes in favour of BJP, SP or Congress, saying only BSP can bring the “Achchey Din”. The BSP leader ridiculed the Congress for “staging drama” for the sake of votes of SC/ST class. She likened the regime of Samajwadi Party with “gundas, mafias and anti-social elements”. She alleged that the SP only changed the names of the district, parks, and colleges which were instituted by BSP after Saints and respected ancestors. The leader also claimed that the SP terminated reservation of SC/ST class in the allotment of government land and amended the law.

