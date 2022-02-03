Chhattisgarh: BJP workers detained for showing black flags to Rahul Gandhi

Around 200 workers of the BJP and its youth wing BJYM were on Thursday detained here after they greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy with black flags, police said.

The Congress MP was on a day-long visit to Raipur during which he launched the Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana and laid foundation stones of two projects.

In the morning, police rounded up BJP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers from ten locations including the VIP Road Chowk along the route Rahul Gandhi was to take.

But some protestors managed to sneak onto the Ring Road and videos showed them waving black flags at the convoy when Gandhi along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel drove to the venue.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Tarkeshwar Patel said 192 protestors were detained and released in the evening.

BJP leader and former minister Rajesh Munat, who was detained at Jai Stambh Chowk, said protest is part of democracy, but the democracy under Congress rule was a sham.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh in a series of tweets posed questions to Gandhi over the performance of his party's government in the state.

“@RahulGandhi ji you are visiting Raipur and we welcome you but the youth, women, farmers, soldiers, labourers and daughters of Chhattisgarh, who have been victims of wrong policies, mismanagement and duplicitousness of the Congress government in the state, wish to ask a few questions. Hope that you will be able to dare to answer them,” Singh tweeted.

Despite a promise in the election manifesto, why did the Congress government ''fail'' to take decision on total liquor prohibition and unemployment allowance, he asked, claiming that of 36 pledges in the manifesto, not even ten were fulfilled.

He also asked who would be held accountable for depriving over eight lakh poor people of subsidized houses.

