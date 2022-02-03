Left Menu

Urge Centre not to live in la-la land rather introspect what the economy is doing: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged the Centre "not to live in a la-la land" and rather introspect what the economy is doing and what is happening in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:32 IST
Urge Centre not to live in la-la land rather introspect what the economy is doing: Supriya Sule
NCP MP Supriya Sule. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged the Centre "not to live in a la-la land" and rather introspect what the economy is doing and what is happening in the country. Her remarks came during a discussion on Motions of Thanks on Presidential Address in Lok Sabha today.

"I urge this government to not live in a la-la land, to introspect what the economy is doing, what is happening in the country and really put their hand on the heart and see if they really believe in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," said Sule in Lok Sabha. Her remarks in the Lok Sabha comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the government over the Pegasus controversy, India-China border row, unemployment, farmers' protest among other issues.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022