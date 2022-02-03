Left Menu

PM to address digital rallies in UP, Uttarakhand on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two digital rallies on February 4 in poll-bound Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said on Thursday.

In rally for Uttar Pradesh, Modi will digitally address assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur, the party said.

Similarly in the rally for Uttarakhand, he will address assembly segments from Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat.

It will be Modi's second set of digital rallies, with the first one having been held on January 31.

Modi may also address political rallies digitally in Punjab later, party sources said.

The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.

Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all.

The elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.

The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

