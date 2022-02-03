Left Menu

U'khand polls: BJP's Ritu Khanduri promises to make Kotdwar a district if elected

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:36 IST
BJP candidate for Kotdwar Ritu Bhushan Khanduri on Thursday said Kotdwar will be made a district if she is elected from the seat.

Kotdwar is a part of Pauri district at present.

Addressing a press conference here, Khanduri said converting Kotdwar into a smart city, taking flood control measures and opening coaching centres for people aspiring to join the armed forces will be among her priorities if she is elected.

She also said that she will open a women's police station in Kotdwar to rein in crime against women.

Daughter of former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri and the sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar, Ritu Khanduri has been fielded by the BJP this time from Kotdwar instead.

