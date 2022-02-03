Mainstreaming of India's cultural identity intense in recent times: Ram Madhav

The mainstreaming of India’s cultural identity has been so intense and strong in recent times that even the so-called liberals have been forced to proclaim it openly, RSS National executive member Ram Madhav said here on Thursday.

However, there is also a dangerous trend of a totally opposite discourse that is being injected into the body politic of the country, he said. Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Parliament and former Vice-President Hamid Ansari on his views on nationalism, the former BJP national general secretary said while Indians are happy to identify themselves with their cultural values, there are alternate forces who try to reject them.

''We witness a dichotomous situation at a time when a great national awakening has taken place and there is a general sense of pride in our culture and civilization,'' Madhav said during a discussion on his book ‘The Hindutva Paradigm - Integral Humanism and the quest for a non-western worldview’.

He claimed that Ansari questioned the very nationalistic identity of the country on Republic Day by saying that India should not have cultural nationhood but should follow ‘civic nationalism’, which has become popular in Europe recently due to large–scale immigration. ''This concept of civic nationalism is now being taken forward by Rahul Gandhi when he openly declared in Parliament that 'we are not a nation at all but a union of states’. If we are not a nation, then what was his great-grandfather doing fighting the British.

''Then what was Nehru talking about when he said in his famous 'Tryst with destiny’ speech when India attained independence that the long suppressed soul of a nation is finding expression today,'' he said.

There is no relevance of civic nationalism in India because there are no immigrants in India, Madhav said.

People may have different religions and there may be illegal migrants who will be identified and taken care of by constitutional means but India's Muslims or Christians have not come from outside, he asserted.

''They are very much a part and parcel of our society and in history, at some point, they changed their religion but a mere change of religion does not remove them from their cultural roots,'' Madhav said. He described Rahul Gandhi's reported statement ''we are not a nation at all'' as a ''very dangerous type of argument''. Madhav said the constitution has kept India united but Indian nationalism did not begin in 1947 and India has been a nation for millennia.

According to the senior RSS functionary, at the convocation of Aligarh Muslim University in 1948, Nehru had said he belonged to a nation of great antiquity and takes pride in his ancestors, history, and asked the students whether they felt that pride.

Nehru had said he did not suspect the patriotism of the students but there were forces in the country that are trying to spread the sentiment that ''we are not one'', Madhav pointed out.' Madhav said India's first prime minister did not realise that seven decades down the line, his own great grandson will become ''that danger''. He said Rahul Gandhi showed off his sacred thread to prove that he is a Hindu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee claimed she is a devotee of Goddess Durga, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made budget allocations for pilgrimage to Ayodhya for senior citizens and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote a book on how great Hinduism is.

It is now important for most to prove that they are Hindu and not their secular credentials and this shows the changed mood of the country, Madhav claimed.

''Politicians respond to the mood of the nation, so today mainstreaming of the great cultural, civilization identity of the people of this country is forcing politicians to rethink about their affiliations,'' he claimed.

He said his book is about what India’s national identity is and that Hindutva and Hinduism are not different. Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi and RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar were also present at the event.

