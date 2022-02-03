Mamata publicly asks Purba Medinipur SP if he is getting instructions from Guv Dhankhar ; opp hits back

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday kicked off a political row after she publicly pulled up the superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district, the bastion of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and asked him whether Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was threatening him and interfering in his work. Banerjee also rebuked the SP, Amarnath K over the worsening law and order situation in his district, following which he said necessary actions have been taken against the culprits.

Her comments at an administrative review meeting, which was held in the city and streamed live, kicked off a political debate with the opposition parties accusing the Banerjee of crossing her ''constitutional limits'' and the ruling TMC shrugging it off as being ''blown out of proportion''.

The development came amid the growing acrimony between the governor and the chief minister after she blocked him on Twitter earlier this week accusing him of abusing her and her government and treating an elected government like a ''bonded labour''.

''I am getting complaints regarding your district (Purba Medinipur). There are attempts to create a riot-like situation in the area pre-planned by people impersonating others. I have alerted you people about this matter several times, but you have not done anything, and that is why I am intervening,'' she told the SP at the meeting held at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

''Remember that those who create riots are neither Hindus nor Muslims, Sikhs nor Ishais (Christians). A few political leaders instigate riots. You have to handle such things strictly. Are you scared of working there? Does the Governor call you asking you not to do this or that? Even if you do (get calls from the Governor), I know you will not tell me now,'' she said.

Continuing with her remonstrations, Banerjee said, ''Remember that you are working for the state government and you do not have to listen to others. I got complaints from Haldia and two persons had to be arrested for creating problems for the industries there. Why do I need to intervene when you people are here? If you think you are facing problems in your work due to political pressure, tell me directly but do not listen to others instructing you to do this or that''.

The SP told Banerjee that inquiries have been made into the matter and necessary action have been taken against the culprits. Besides, extra forces have been deployed.

Dhankhar, who shares a strained relationship with the state government, shared the video clip of the interaction between the SP and Banerjee on his Twitter handle with a translation of the interaction.

Adhikari, also leader of the opposition in the state, accused Banerjee of trying to ''create a fear psychosis'' among the officials.

''It seems that the chief minister is yet to forget the defeat she had faced at Nandigram last year. The way she was threatening the SP was an attempt to create a fear psychosis among the officials. Even if the governor calls a police official, what is the harm in it? She is crossing her constitutional limits. We condemn such terror tactics,'' the one time protege of the chief minister said.

Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in the 2021 assembly poll from the Nandigram constituency, which falls under the Purba Medinipur district.

Echoing him, CPI (M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the chief minister is trying to take the law into her own hands.

''It seems the CM thinks she is the law and can do whatever she wants. Secondly, this was a deliberate attempt to send out a message to other officials that either follow the ruling party's line or face the music. We condemn it,'' he said.

State Women and Child Development Minister, Shashi Panja said the interaction had been blown out of proportion.

''The chief minister is the administrative and elected head of the state. She is well within her rights to interact with officials and give them instructions. The opposition is trying to create unnecessary controversy,'' she said.

