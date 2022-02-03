Left Menu

Lok Sabha: Verbal spat between Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shashi Tharoor over 'Hindi'

There has been a spat of words between Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over the BJP leader's medium of speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:48 IST
Lok Sabha: Verbal spat between Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shashi Tharoor over 'Hindi'
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
Scindia was answering questions related to his Ministry in Hindi. Following this, Tharoor objected and said the Union Minister should give answers in English. Scindia then replied Tharoor that "agar main Hindi me jawab de raha hu toh inko kya dikkat ho rahi hai, translators Sadan mein baithe hai (If I am answering in Hindi, then what is his problem, translators are sitting in the House."

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

