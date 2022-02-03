Left Menu

UK finance minister says he would not have made PM's comment over Savile

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would not have made Prime Minister Boris Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:51 IST
UK finance minister says he would not have made PM's comment over Savile
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would not have made Prime Minister Boris Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders. Earlier this week, Johnson said Keir Starmer was responsible for the decision not to take action against Savile, a TV and radio host who had abused hundreds of victims.

Johnson tried to row back on his comments on Thursday. Asked about the comments during a news conference, Sunak said: "Being honest, I wouldn't have said it and I am glad the prime minister clarified what he said."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022