UK finance minister says he would not have made PM's comment over Savile
Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would not have made Prime Minister Boris Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he would not have made Prime Minister Boris Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders. Earlier this week, Johnson said Keir Starmer was responsible for the decision not to take action against Savile, a TV and radio host who had abused hundreds of victims.
Johnson tried to row back on his comments on Thursday. Asked about the comments during a news conference, Sunak said: "Being honest, I wouldn't have said it and I am glad the prime minister clarified what he said."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Rishi Sunak
- Britain
- Labour Party
- Keir Starmer
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson under pressure amid reports of looming leadership challenge
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls prioritizes responsible retail by continued focus and investment into sustainability practices
UK PM Johnson faces plot to trigger leadership challenge
UK PM Johnson faces plot to trigger leadership challenge
Lawmaker in UK PM Johnson's party defects to opposition