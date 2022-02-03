India bouquet of different ideologies, cultures, languages but they want single ideology to rule the country: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

In a veiled attack at the BJP-led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while laying the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday said that India is a bouquet of different ideologies, cultures, languages but "they want a single ideology to rule" the country. Addressing the event in Raipur today, Gandhi said, "Hindustan is a bouquet having different ideologies, cultures, languages but they want a single ideology to rule over it but I've said yesterday in Parliament that we'll not let it happen. We will show BJP the true 'Hindustan"

He took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party and stated "we will show BJP the true 'Hindustan'. Further, the Wayanad MP claimed that BJP is dividing the country into two nations, that is, one with select billionaires which include 100-500 people and the second with crores of poor.

"They (BJP) think India's poor are scared, but they aren't scared of anyone. Development is not any party's gift but the efforts of poor, farmers," he added. Earlier in the day, Gandhi also released the first instalment of 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana' in the state.

Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh government will give annual financial aid of Rs 6,000 to rural landless families. The registration for the scheme was started last year in September. He also attended the foundation laying ceremony of a 'Sevagram' being built in Nava Raipur during his visit to the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)