Spanish parliament approves labour reform in knife-edge vote

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:07 IST
Spain's fragmented parliament approved the minority leftist government's labour reform on Thursday by a margin of just one vote, with some opposition parties backing the bill, whose enactment facilitates access to EU pandemic recovery funds.

The Socialist-led government's usual allies in the house for the past two years, such as the Catalan separatists ERC, voted against the legislation that overturns a previous conservative administration's pro-business reforms by granting more power to unions in bargaining contracts.

