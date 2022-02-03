Netaji hologram vanished from India Gate, claims Saugata Roy; BJP rebuts
Trinamool MP Saugata Roy on Thursday claimed in Lok Sabha that the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Gate premises has vanished.Roys claims were rebutted by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena, who said that the machine that projects the hologram has been removed from the India Gate as it could not withstand strong winds.Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Roy said that he and a few other Trinamool members had visited India Gate to see the hologram of Boses statue on Thursday evening.The hologram statue was not there.
Trinamool MP Saugata Roy on Thursday claimed in Lok Sabha that the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Gate premises has ''vanished''.
Roy's claims were rebutted by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena, who said that the machine that projects the hologram has been removed from the India Gate as it could not withstand strong winds.
Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Roy said that he and a few other Trinamool members had visited India Gate to see the hologram of Bose's statue on Thursday evening.
''The hologram statue was not there. Gone with the wind. This government had showcased Netaji's statue for just one day and now the hologram has vanished,'' said Roy.
