Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar speaks to British counterpart Liz Truss

Also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Jaishankar tweeted.On her part, Truss said Russian aggression against Ukraine was discussed apart from defence and security cooperation as well as the proposed India-UK free trade agreement.Good to speak with DrSJaishankar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:12 IST
EAM Jaishankar speaks to British counterpart Liz Truss
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his British counterpart Liz Truss, focusing on defence and security ties, the situation in Ukraine and implementation of the India-UK 'Roadmap 2030'.

The 'Roadmap 2030' was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in May last year.

''Good catching up with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Conducted periodic review on our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the situation in Ukraine,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

On her part, Truss said ''Russian aggression against Ukraine'' was discussed apart from defence and security cooperation as well as the proposed India-UK free trade agreement.

''Good to speak with @DrSJaishankar. We discussed: Russian aggression against Ukraine; working towards a FTA with India; closer defence & security cooperation,'' she tweeted.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.

The US has already decided to send extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 'Roadmap 2030' was aimed at ramping up cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connect among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022