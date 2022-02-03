Govt wants to alter history; fearful of future, mistrusts present: Mohua Moitra

TMC MP Mohua Moitra hit out at the Centre on Thursday, saying it wants to alter history, is ''fearful of the future'' and ''mistrusts the present'', adding that while the president spoke about freedom fighters in his address to a joint sitting of Parliament, it was only ''lip service''.

Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, she referred to the government's recent announcement of installing a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose beneath the canopy at India Gate and asked if the iconic leader would have approved of the Dharma Sansad in which hate speeches were delivered.

Known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, Moitra continued in her usual manner, with the chair even asking her to calm down and speak with ''less anger''.

''This government wants to alter history. They are fearful of the future and they mistrust the present. The president, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India's rights but this is just lip service,'' she said in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that the government is ''fearful'' of a nation that is ''comfortable in its own skin'', Moitra said it is time for the people to save the country. ''You fear a future India which is comfortable in its own skin, which is comfortable with conflicting realities.... You are not content with just our vote, you want to get inside our heads, inside our homes, to tell us what to eat, what to wear, who to love. But your fear alone cannot keep the future at bay,'' she said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member E T Mohammad Basheer said the president's address was contrary to facts and claimed that the government had failed to learn from the past as the Niti Aayog's National Multidimensional Poverty Index based on the National Family Health Survey brings out the reality about deprivation in different sectors.

He said the government claims to live by the ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'' slogan, but scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and minorities are being put in jails on the basis of fabricated stories of cow slaughter and ''love jihad''.

A M Ariff of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said the government had failed in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a large number of migrant labourers suffered due to the unplanned lockdown and there was no dignity in death as several bodies were found floating in the Ganga.

''These sins will not be washed off even after taking thousand dips in the holy river,'' he said.

The CPI member from Kerala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi came out with a new slogan every time the country faced a problem.

He said the slogan of ''achhe din (good days) gave us only bure din (bad days)'', while the Centre resorted to selling off public sector undertakings (PSUs) after coming up with the ''Make in India'' slogan.

Ariff also alleged that the slogan of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) has only benefitted a handful of corporations.

National Conference (NC) member Hasnain Masoodi said there was no mention in the president's address that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are without an Assembly for the last four years.

''There was no mention of when the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which were snatched away unconstitutionally, will be restored,'' he said. Masoodi said the Centre should act in the same manner in which it repealed three farm laws and restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood.

''If importance is given only to building tunnels and industrialisation, then why are elections being held in five states? The Centre can also run these states through bureaucrats,'' he said while appealing for the ''restoration of the democratic process'' in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress member Manickam Tagore accused the government of discriminating against the non-BJP-ruled states.

He also demanded that the prime minister should tell the Lok Sabha whether the government had bought the Pegasus spyware from Israel and whether it was used against the BJP's political opponents.

BJP member Sujay Vikhe Patil slammed the Opposition members for not acknowledging the development of roads and national highways, despite enthusiastically taking part in the functions for their inauguration.

He also accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of pushing the cooperative sugar mills of Maharashtra into a debt trap, which were later bought cheaply by the leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

KP Singh Yadav of the BJP said the Opposition vociferously opposed the president's address, which was supported with hard facts about the progress achieved in different sectors.

