UK PM Johnson says he disagrees with criticism from aide who quit
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he disagreed with the criticism levelled at him by one of his top aides who quit earlier on Thursday over remarks he had made about the leader of the main opposition party. "I'm sorry to lose Munira," Johnson said after Munira Mirza quit as his head of policy because of remarks he had made about Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Asked about her statement his comments were inappropriate, Johnson said: "Well, I don't agree with that."
