'Strong indications' Islamic State caused civilian deaths in Syria raid -Pentagon

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday there were "strong, strong indications" that civilian deaths in a U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State's leader were caused by the militant group, not by American forces. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi blew himself up during a raid by U.S. commandos overnight, also killing members of his own family, including women and children, according to President Joe Biden and U.S. officials.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:58 IST
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi blew himself up during a raid by U.S. commandos overnight, also killing members of his own family, including women and children, according to President Joe Biden and U.S. officials. Kirby told reporters that the United States evacuated 10 people, including children, from the raid area. U.S. forces also engaged in a firefight with one of Quraishi's lieutenants and the lieutenant's wife, Kirby said.

Both the lieutenant and his wife were killed, "and it appears as if a child was also killed" in the area, he added. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier in a statement that the operation was designed and conducted in a manner to minimize civilian casualties.

"But, given the complexity of this mission, we will take a look at the possibility our actions may also have resulted in harm to innocent people," Austin said. Kirby told reporters the United States was willing to review the operation to make sure it did not cause any civilian deaths.

