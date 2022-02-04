Maha: Shiv Sena worker shot dead in Yavatmal district

A Shiv Sena worker was shot dead in his house in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Thursday evening, police said.

Sunil Divre, the deceased, was a former Sarpanch of Bhambh Raja village where the incident took place, while his wife is the current Sarpanch, said an official.

Some unidentified people barged into his house on Thursday evening and shot him. The assailants also attacked him with an axe, the official said, adding that more details were awaited.

