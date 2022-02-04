Murder bid case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane quizzed by cops, taken to Goa as part of probe

The Sindhudurg police in Maharashtra on Thursday took BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to adjoining Goa for investigation in connection with an attempt to murder case registered against him, an official said.

Nitesh Rane has been kept in custody at the Sawantwadi Police Station in Sindhudurg district, where the case has been registered, he said.

A probe team left for Goa, around 100km from Sawantwadi, with the opposition party legislator at around 3.15 pm to collect evidence in the case and returned at about 9.30 pm, the official said, without proving further details.

Nitesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, surrendered before a court in Sindhudurg district on Wednesday in connection with the case. He is in police custody till Friday.

Earlier in the day, the police quizzed the MLA from Kankavli for several hours over his alleged role in the crime, he said.

The case pertains to an alleged attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections late last year.

The BJP MLA has denied any role in the incident and claimed he was being targeted by the Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA coalition government in Maharashtra.

The lawmaker has termed the case as political vendetta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)