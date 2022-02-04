Left Menu

Nicaragua is on road to expulsion from OAS, U.S. official says

Nicaragua is on the road to expulsion from the Organization of American States (OAS) with the direction they are headed, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Thursday. Nichols, testifying before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee, noted that Washington had backed OAS resolutions of condemnation and imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials following November elections.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:23 IST
Nicaragua is on road to expulsion from OAS, U.S. official says

Nicaragua is on the road to expulsion from the Organization of American States (OAS) with the direction they are headed, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Thursday.

Nichols, testifying before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee, noted that Washington had backed OAS resolutions of condemnation and imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials following November elections. The United States has said the vote was rigged in favor of President Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla who won a fourth consecutive term after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media.

"They are on a road to expulsion from the Organization of American States with the direction they are going," Nichols told lawmakers at a hearing on U.S. priorities in Latin America. "The secretary-general (of the OAS) is charged with meeting with the Ortega-Murillo regime to discuss their behavior. However, they have not received him yet," Nichols added.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said on Nov. 19 that his government had initiated the process of withdrawing from the OAS after it denounced Nicaragua's elections as illegitimate. Moncada accused the regional body of interventionism and being controlled by the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022