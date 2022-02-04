Left Menu

Iraqi military spokesman says intelligence provided information leading to IS leader whereabouts

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:37 IST
Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool said on Thursday that Iraqi intelligence provided accurate information that led to the whereabouts of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

The leader of the militant group died when he blew himself and family members up during a U.S. military raid in Syria, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the jihadist group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory.

