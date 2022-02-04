Iraqi military spokesman says intelligence provided information leading to IS leader whereabouts
Iraqi military spokesman Yahya Rasool said on Thursday that Iraqi intelligence provided accurate information that led to the whereabouts of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.
The leader of the militant group died when he blew himself and family members up during a U.S. military raid in Syria, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the jihadist group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory.
