TRS MP suggests framing of new Constitution, Mallikarjun Kharge opposes idea

TRS MP K Keshava Rao on Thursday suggested in the Rajya Sabha that a new Constitution be framed as the basic structure of secularism is under threat but the idea was strongly opposed by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Participating in a discussion in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Rao said the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has proposed the idea of searching for a new Constitution for the country ''after spending very thoughtful hours'' on the topic.

He said it was because ''we know, under you (ruling party at the Centre), even the basic structure of secularism, basic structure of our commitment to the nation, basic structure like governor's office, like state list and also the Directive Principles...are under threat...'' As the TRS MP said this, Kharge raised objections saying the Congress would oppose any such move.

''If you speak of changing of the Constitution, we are the first people to oppose it. You can suggest for amendment, but you cannot say that the basic Constitution is going to change,'' the Congress leader said.

Pointing towards the ruling benches, He said that they want to do it and it is favourable to them.

''The RSS people want a change in our Constitution...If you too speak on the same tune, we are not going to agree... we will fight tooth and nail,'' Kharge said.

To this, Rao clarified he never said it would be ''thrust'' upon people and added ''the new Constitution we are proposing to the nation for debate, for a discussion, not for acceptance. We will debate it...''. Chandrasekhar Rao has favoured drafting a new Constitution in the wake of successive central governments allegedly taking away the powers of states and others.