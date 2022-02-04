Left Menu

NATO chief Stoltenberg in Oslo amid talk of Norway central bank appointment -Aftenposten

A Norwegian Finance Ministry spokesperson declined when contacted by Reuters to comment on the whereabouts of Stoltenberg, who works out of the NATO headquarters in Brussels, or on who will be appointed central bank governor. The announcement of a new head of Norges Bank will however proceed as planned on Friday, the spokesperson added.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-02-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 01:17 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is among the applicants seeking to become Norway's next central bank governor, was spotted in the country on Thursday, daily Aftenposten reported, citing an anonymous source.

The Norwegian government earlier this week said it plans to name the new Norges Bank head on Friday and that the successful candidate will participate in a news conference on the same day. A Norwegian Finance Ministry spokesperson declined when contacted by Reuters to comment on the whereabouts of Stoltenberg, who works out of the NATO headquarters in Brussels, or on who will be appointed central bank governor.

The announcement of a new head of Norges Bank will however proceed as planned on Friday, the spokesperson added. The central bank governor will be in charge of setting interest rates and manage financial stability as well as overseeing Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest with assets of $1.4 trillion.

Stoltenberg, an economist by training and former leader of the Labour Party, was Norwegian prime minister from 2000-01 and 2005-13 before becoming NATO chief the following year. He has also been finance minister and energy minister. While the job is open from March 1, Stoltenberg has said that if he were to get it he would first serve out his term at NATO, which runs until the end of September 2022.

Stoltenberg's main rival for the job is deputy Norges Bank governor Ida Wolden Bache, who holds a PhD in economics and has headed the central bank's monetary policy and financial stability departments.

