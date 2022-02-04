Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Jurors struggle with verdict in Michael Avenatti's fraud trial

The jury in lawyer Michael Avenatti's criminal trial said on Thursday it was struggling to decide whether he had defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels, who he represented in her legal battle with then-President Donald Trump. Jurors reported being unable to agree after only four hours of deliberations over two days in federal court in Manhattan.

U.S. judge to consider Oath Keepers founder's bid to await trial in Texas

The detained founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, obtained a court order on Thursday that bolsters his effort to remain in a Texas jail while he awaits trial on charges of seditious conspiracy for his role in last year's U.S. Capitol attack. Rhodes has argued that if he must be detained while awaiting trial, he should remain in his current location - the Fannin County Jail in Bonham, Texas - where he says he can more easily meet with his Texas-based defense lawyers.

Sarah Palin's lawyer calls test case against New York Times an 'uphill battle'

Former Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin went to trial against the New York Times on Thursday, in a highly anticipated defamation case that could test long-standing protections for American news media. Palin, 57, is suing over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her political rhetoric to a 2011 Arizona mass shooting that left six dead and U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords seriously wounded, and which the newspaper later corrected.

Biden pushes for police funding, more social workers with New York City mayor Adams

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called for greater investments in local police departments alongside social services in a visit to New York City aimed at projecting a united front against gun violence with Mayor Eric Adams after a series of violent crimes that have rattled the city. Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the trip in the wake of the funerals of two city police officers who were fatally shot last month while responding to a 911 call.

Georgia Republicans' move to redraw local voting maps raises cries of power grabs

Republican state lawmakers in Georgia are pushing legislation to redraw electoral maps in three counties in a move that would effectively override local officials who have traditionally wielded that power in what has become a battleground state. Democrats and voting rights activists say the moves are norm-busting power grabs for county commissioner seats that could significantly impact governance in areas with large minority populations. Republicans say they need to protect their constituents amid a period of intense demographic change.

Lawsuit accuses Washington, D.C. police of keeping 'watch list' of critics

The District of Colombia's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) maintains a "watch list" of reporters, advocates and critics, and delays or denies requests for public records based on who is making the requests, a lawsuit alleged. People are put on the watch list when they "publicly criticize MPD or when they request information that has the potential to embarrass MPD or its officers", said the lawsuit filed on Wednesday by defense attorney and police reform advocate Amy Phillips against the District of Colombia in U.S. District Court in Washington.

Winter storm wreaks havoc on central, Northeast U.S

A massive winter storm swept across the central and Northeast United States on Thursday where it was delivering heavy snow and ice, making travel treacherous if not impossible, knocking out power to thousands and closing schools in several states. Winter and ice storm warnings remained in effect for a wide swathe of the United States that reached from Texas up through the Midwest and into New England until Friday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

U.S. to cover cost of over-the-counter COVID tests through Medicare

People enrolled in the U.S. government's Medicare program can get over-the-counter COVID-19 tests for free starting early spring, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said on Thursday. The Biden administration laid out plans last month that require private insurance companies to cover the cost of eight over-the-counter at-home tests per person each month, but said nothing about such coverage for Medicare beneficiaries.

Exclusive-Biden to sign executive order boosting rights of 200,000 construction workers

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday requiring "project labor agreements" in federal construction projects over $35 million, a potential boost to construction workers and unions that negotiate these deals, and a shift the administration says will speed up building times.

The order will apply to $262 billion in federal construction contracting and impact nearly 200,000 workers, according to a draft of the executive order seen by Reuters.

Biden approval rating drops to a new low of 41%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a danger sign for his Democratic Party which risks losing control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Feb. 2-3, found that 41% of U.S. adults approved of Biden's performance in office, while 56% disapproved and the rest were not sure. The prior week's poll had put Biden at a 45% approval rating and 50% disapproval.

