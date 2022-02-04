U.S. raid on Islamic State leader critical for peace, stability in Middle East, Japan says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 06:52 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria that led to the death of the leader of Islamic State was an important step for peace and stability in the Middle East, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Friday.
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi died when he blew himself and family members up during a U.S. military raid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
