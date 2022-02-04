Left Menu

Nicaragua convicts ex-guerilla fighter Tellez who became Ortega critic

A Nicaraguan court on Thursday convicted Dora Maria Tellez, a former Sandinista guerrilla fighter and prominent critic of President Daniel Ortega, for undermining national integrity, in a trial criticized by human rights groups. Also on Thursday, student leader Lesther Aleman, 23, was found guilty of the same offense.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 07:31 IST
Nicaragua convicts ex-guerilla fighter Tellez who became Ortega critic

A Nicaraguan court on Thursday convicted Dora Maria Tellez, a former Sandinista guerrilla fighter and prominent critic of President Daniel Ortega, for undermining national integrity, in a trial criticized by human rights groups.

Also on Thursday, student leader Lesther Aleman, 23, was found guilty of the same offense. The prosecution has asked for prison sentences of between 15 and 20 years for both Tellez and Aleman. The convictions come on the third day of trials against opponents of Ortega who were detained between May and November last year, ahead of the presidential elections that Ortega won after arresting all the main challengers.

"The police, the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Attorney General's Office are nothing more than a firing squad for the dictatorship," said the Nicaraguan University Alliance, Aleman's student organization. The Nicaraguan authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trials began on Tuesday with two convictions under the Cybercrime Law passed in late 2020, which empowers the Prosecutor's Office and the police to declare as fake news any publication on social media that is critical of the government. Six people have been convicted in three days of trials, which will continue on Friday.

"These trials are a farce. They are charged with absurd offenses, such as 'undermining national integrity.' Many have been abused in prison. We demand their release," said Juan Pappier, a researcher with Human Rights Watch. Tellez is one of the most prominent figures imprisoned by Ortega. She abandoned her medical studies to join the leftist Sandinista guerrillas fighting dictator Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s. In 1978 she took part in a daring operation against Somoza's Congress, and in 1979 she led the liberation of the city of León as a Sandinista guerrilla fighter.

In the 1990s, as a historian, Tellez founded a dissident Sandinista party with writer Sergio Ramirez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022