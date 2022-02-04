Nicaragua convicts ex-guerilla fighter Tellez who became Ortega critic

A Nicaraguan court on Thursday convicted Dora Maria Tellez, a former Sandinista guerrilla fighter and prominent critic of President Daniel Ortega, for undermining national integrity, in a trial criticized by human rights groups.

Also on Thursday, student leader Lesther Aleman, 23, was found guilty of the same offense. The prosecution has asked for prison sentences of between 15 and 20 years for both Tellez and Aleman. The convictions come on the third day of trials against opponents of Ortega who were detained between May and November last year, ahead of the presidential elections that Ortega won after arresting all the main challengers.

"The police, the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Attorney General's Office are nothing more than a firing squad for the dictatorship," said the Nicaraguan University Alliance, Aleman's student organization. The Nicaraguan authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trials began on Tuesday with two convictions under the Cybercrime Law passed in late 2020, which empowers the Prosecutor's Office and the police to declare as fake news any publication on social media that is critical of the government. Six people have been convicted in three days of trials, which will continue on Friday.

"These trials are a farce. They are charged with absurd offenses, such as 'undermining national integrity.' Many have been abused in prison. We demand their release," said Juan Pappier, a researcher with Human Rights Watch. Tellez is one of the most prominent figures imprisoned by Ortega. She abandoned her medical studies to join the leftist Sandinista guerrillas fighting dictator Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s. In 1978 she took part in a daring operation against Somoza's Congress, and in 1979 she led the liberation of the city of León as a Sandinista guerrilla fighter.

In the 1990s, as a historian, Tellez founded a dissident Sandinista party with writer Sergio Ramirez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)