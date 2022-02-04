Two held for firing at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy in UP's Meerut

Left Menu

Two have been arrested for firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police informed said.

ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2022 08:24 IST
Arrested accused . Image Credit: ANI
Two have been arrested for firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police informed said. "Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said.

Bhuker informed that the accused were hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu" statements. Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday, said sources.

According to sources, Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

