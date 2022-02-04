Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres has died, says foreign minister

Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres, a mining and retail tycoon known as a patron of higher education and the arts, has died, according to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and local media.

"My sincere condolences to (Bailleres') family and friends," Ebrard said in a tweet on Thursday. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kim Coghill)

